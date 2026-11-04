Interactive Brokers Group Aktie

Interactive Brokers Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072

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04.11.2026 13:39:02

Interactive Brokers Group vs. Morningstar: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Choosing between a high-speed trading engine and an essential data provider requires balancing growth against steady research fees. Will Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) or Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) serve your portfolio better through 2027?

Interactive Brokers specializes in providing low-cost, automated trade execution for sophisticated traders around the world. Morningstar offers indispensable data and research to investors and advisors. Each represents a different segment of the capital markets, yet they both benefit from the long-term trend of increasing global participation in investing.

Interactive Brokers Group operates as an automated global electronic broker, providing direct-access trade execution and clearing services. It serves approximately 4.4 million institutional and individual customers, including hedge funds, registered investment advisors, and proprietary trading groups. This broad reach across more than 200 countries allows it to capture diverse activity among investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Inc 64,65 -6,41% Interactive Brokers Group Inc

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