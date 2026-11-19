Choosing between Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) requires understanding how these financial giants generate wealth. You must decide which business model offers the better path for your portfolio.

Interactive Brokers serves as a technology-first gateway to global markets, while S&P Global provides the essential data and credit ratings that the world's capital markets depend upon for daily operations. This comparison explores their financial health, growth rates, and valuation multiples to help you determine which stock is the superior buy today.

Interactive Brokers operates as a highly automated global broker, providing direct-access execution and clearing services across more than 175 markets. The company operates within the broader universe of financial stocks, offering clients the ability to trade in roughly 29 different currencies. Its client base includes hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and over 4.4 million individual investors, with no single customer accounting for more than approximately 2% of commissions.

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