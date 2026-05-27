Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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27.05.2026 13:30:00
Interactive Brokers Has Quietly Become One of the Best-Run Brokerages on Wall Street
If you're not familiar with Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), you might want to be. It has been delivering outsize gains to its investors -- thanks to its impressive results.Here's a look at the company and the many things it's doing right -- along with some thoughts on whether you should consider it for your long-term portfolio.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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