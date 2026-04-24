SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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24.04.2026 21:53:27
Interchange Capital Partners Initiates Position in Strive Asset Management, According to Recent SEC Filing
According to an SEC filing published April 23, 2026, Interchange Capital Partners, LLC initiated a new position in Strive Asset Management (NASDAQ:ASST)by acquiring 880,571 shares. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $8.82 million, reflecting both the acquisition and stock price changes.This is a new position for Interchange Capital Partners, LLC and now constitutes 2.79% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM as of March 31, 2026.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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