|
17.02.2022 16:25:00
Intercontinental Exchange Sees Mortgages Driving Growth
While mortgages aren't the first thing most people think about when discussing stock exchanges, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, touches almost every part of the mortgage value chain. The company has been investing heavily in this business over the past few years in an effort to diversify away from exchange activity.The result: combining a cash-cow moat with something that can generate above-trend growth going forward. Intercontinental Exchange recently reported fourth-quarter earnings and gave an update on the mortgage business and its place in the company's overall strategy. Let's dig in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!