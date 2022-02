Intercontinental Exchange Sees Mortgages Driving Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While mortgages aren't the first thing most people think about when discussing stock exchanges, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, touches almost every part of the mortgage value chain. The company has been investing heavily in this business over the past few years in an effort to diversify away from exchange activity.The result: combining a cash-cow moat with something that can generate above-trend growth going forward. Intercontinental Exchange recently reported fourth-quarter earnings and gave an update on the mortgage business and its place in the company's overall strategy. Let's dig in.Continue reading