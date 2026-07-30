MarketAxess Holdings Aktie
WKN: A0B897 / ISIN: US57060D1081
|
30.07.2026 14:11:54
Intercontinental Exchange To Acquire MarketAxess For $167/shr
(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a definitive agreement to acquire MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), an electronic trading platform for global institutional fixed income markets. ICE will acquire all outstanding shares of MarketAxess for $167 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first full year following close.
MarketAxess connects approximately 2,100 institutional investors and broker-dealers across more than 90 countries, enabling electronic trading in corporate bonds, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, U.S. Treasuries, and other fixed income instruments.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, MarketAxess shares are up 29.84 percent to $163.25.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
30.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.26
|NYSE owner to buy bond platform MarketAxess in $5.7bn deal (Financial Times)
|
30.07.26
|NYSE owner to buy bond platform MarketAxess in $5.7bn deal (Financial Times)
|
28.07.26