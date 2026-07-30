MarketAxess Holdings Aktie

MarketAxess Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B897 / ISIN: US57060D1081

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30.07.2026 14:11:54

Intercontinental Exchange To Acquire MarketAxess For $167/shr

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a definitive agreement to acquire MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), an electronic trading platform for global institutional fixed income markets. ICE will acquire all outstanding shares of MarketAxess for $167 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first full year following close.

MarketAxess connects approximately 2,100 institutional investors and broker-dealers across more than 90 countries, enabling electronic trading in corporate bonds, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, U.S. Treasuries, and other fixed income instruments.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, MarketAxess shares are up 29.84 percent to $163.25.

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