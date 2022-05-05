|
05.05.2022 05:26:55
Intercontinental Exchange To Buy Black Knight In $13.1 Bln Deal
(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), a provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, said that it agreed to acquire Black Knight Inc. (BKI), a software, data and analytics company that serves the housing finance continuum, including real estate data, mortgage lending and servicing, as well as the secondary markets. The cash and stock transaction values Black Knight at $85 per share, or a market value of $13.1 billion.
Black Knight, based in Jacksonville, Florida, has about 6,500 employees.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
Intercontinental Exchange expects that the acquisition of Black Knight will be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post-close.
