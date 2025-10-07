Intercontinental Exchange To Invest Up To $2 Bln In Polymarket; Shares Rise In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a provider of technology and data, on Tuesday announced it will invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket, a prediction market and information platform, for a value of about $8 billion pre-investment.

Under the agreement, the company will become a global distributor of Polymarket's event-driven data, offering sentiment indicators on market-relevant topics. Both companies also plan to collaborate on future tokenisation initiatives.

Polymarket was founded in 2020 by Shayne Coplan, enabling users to buy and sell shares in potential outcomes of real-world events via smart contracts

The platform has gained global traction for its prediction accuracy and is the official prediction market partner of X and Stocktwits.

The company said the cash investment will not materially impact its 2025 financial results or capital return plans.

In the pre-market trading, 3.75% higher at $165 on the New York Stock Exchange.