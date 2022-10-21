|
21.10.2022 08:38:31
InterContinental Hotels CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson To Resign - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L, IHG) announced that Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will step down from the Board and his role as Chief Financial Officer and Group Head of Strategy. Paul will leave the Group in six months' time.
Separately, Flutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY, PDYPF) announced that Group CFO, Jonathan Hill, will establish a new Group COO function next year. Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, currently Chief Financial Officer and Group Head of Strategy at InterContinental Hotels Group plc, will join as CFO and Executive Director of Flutter Entertainment plc in the first half of 2023. Jonathan will continue in his role until Paul starts. Jonathan will then leave the Board and take up the newly created Executive Committee role of Chief Operating Officer.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (spons. ADRs)
|51,69
|0,45%
