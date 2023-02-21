InterContinental Hotels FY Profit Rises; Total Revenue Up 33.9%

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L, IHG) reported profit of $376 million for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to $265 million, previous year. Earnings per share, in cent, was 206.0 compared to 144.6.

Adjusted earnings was $511 million, up 90.0% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share, in cent, was 282.3 compared to 147.0.

Fiscal year total Group revenue was $3.89 billion, up 33.9%. Revenue from reportable segments was $1.84 billion, up 32.6%, or an underlying growth of 39%.

The Board proposed a final dividend of 94.5 cent in respect of 2022, which is growth of 10% on 2021. An interim dividend of 43.9 cent was resumed and paid in October 2022. The total dividend for the year would be 138.4 cent, an increase of 61%.

The Board has also announced a further share buyback programme to return an additional $750 million to shareholders in 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.