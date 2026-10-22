InterContinental Hotels Q3 RevPAR Rises, Sees FY26 In Line With Market View; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG, IHG.L) on Thursday announced higher global revenue per available room for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by strong performance in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa or EMEAA.

Looking ahead, IHG said it remains confident of achieving consensus expectations for fiscal 2026, including adjusted earnings per share growth around the upper end of its medium- to long-term target range of 12 to 15 percent annually.

In its third-quarter trading update, the company said revenue per available room or RevPAR increased 5.3 percent, with growth of 6.8 percent in the Americas and 5.0 percent in EMEAA, while Greater China recorded a 3.3 percent decline.

Average daily rate rose 3.9 percent, and occupancy improved by 0.9 percentage points.

Year-to-date global RevPAR rose 4.6 percent, with 5.6 percent growth in the Americas, 3.7 percent in EMEAA, and 1.0 percent in Greater China.

The company opened 92 hotels with 12,900 rooms during the quarter, bringing year-to-date openings to 289 hotels with 44,400 rooms.

IHG has completed $707 million of its $950 million 2026 share repurchase programme. The company said it is on track to return more than $1.2 billion to shareholders this year through share repurchases and dividend payments.

For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted interest expense of $230 million to $240 million in 2026, with a preliminary increase of $40 million to $60 million in 2027.

The company is scheduled to report its full-year 2026 results on February 23, 2027.

In overnight activity in New York Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 2.43 percent lower at $166.73 In London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 4.95 pence or 2.91 percent lower at 165.40 pence.