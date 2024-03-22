InterCure Congratulates Germany on Cannabis Reform, Expanding its Global Footprint

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) ("InterCure" or the "Company"), the leading medical cannabis company outside of North America, is thrilled to congratulate The Federal Republic of Germany for the passing of the "CannG” Cannabis Act, which is expected to take effect on April 1, 2024. On the backdrop of this monumental development, Intercure expects to launch a series of products in Germany in the coming months.

While the Cannabis Act deals with all types of cannabis, it is poised to have a uniquely significant impact on the medical cannabis sector. By excising cannabis from the list of prohibited substances in the German Narcotics Act, the reform makes prescribing medical cannabis to patients substantially easier and more cost-effective for doctors at greater scale and not only as a last resort. Thus, this reform is set to dismantle major barriers that have historically hindered patient access to cannabis-based treatments. This sets the stage for expected significant expansion of the medical cannabis market in Germany.

Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure, expressed his excitement about the legislative changes in Germany, stating, "We are thrilled by the recent reform passed in Germany and are optimistic about the global shift that is taking place. As a leader in pharmaceutical Cannabis, we are closely watching these developments including the potential rescheduling of Cannabis in the United States, and plan to advance our global footprint, expecting to launch our products in Germany in the coming months. The strong foundation we have built over the past 15 years serves us today as we continuously execute our mission of providing high-quality, pharma-grade medical cannabis products to patients around the world."

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: https://www.intercure.co

