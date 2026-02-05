InterDigital Aktie

InterDigital Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides Q1 Well Above Estimates, FY26 In Line; Stock Up 4.5%

(RTTNews) - InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders of $43.0 million or $1.20 per share, sharply down from $133.1 million or $4.09 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.12 per share, compared to $5.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, three analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter decreased 37 percent to $158.2 million from $252.8 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected net sales of $150.60 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.61 to $1.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.39 to $2.68 per share on net sales between $194 million and $200 million. Analysts expected earnings of $2.33 per share on net sales of $167.28 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.77 to $8.51 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.74 to $11.84 per share on net sales between $675 million and $775 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $10.14 per share on net sales of $693.00 million for the year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, IDCC is trading on the Nasdaq at $328.00, up $14.13 or 4.50 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

