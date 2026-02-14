InterDigital Aktie
WKN DE: A0MWY3 / ISIN: US45867G1013
|
14.02.2026 22:32:46
InterDigital Stock Has Surged 72% This Past Year, but One Investor Just Sold Off $12 Million
Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc reported selling 33,239 shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) in its February 13, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $11.75 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc reduced its position in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33,239 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025, was $11.75 million. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $15.15 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement.InterDigital, Inc. is a technology innovator specializing in wireless communications and video technology, with a substantial patent portfolio supporting multiple generations of wireless standards. The company’s strategy centers on research, development, and monetization of its intellectual property through global licensing agreements. Its competitive edge is grounded in deep expertise across evolving wireless standards and broad adoption of its technologies by leading device and network manufacturers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
