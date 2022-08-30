Interest Rate Concerns Lead To Continued Weakness Among Canadian Stocks

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index came under pressure early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day before closing down 323.22 or 1.6 percent to 19,512.90

The extended weakness on Bay Street came amid continued concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates and the impact further rate hikes will have on the economy.

Stocks have been under pressure since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates during a speech last Friday.

Powell suggested that even after the Fed finishes tightening monetary policy, rates will remain at higher levels to ensure inflation remains contained.

Energy stocks helped lead the way lower, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index plunging by 3.8 percent on the day.

The sell-off by energy stocks came as the price of crude oil for October delivery plummeted $5.37 to $91.64 a barrel after spiking $3.95 to $97.01 a barrel on Monday.

Significant weakness was also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent slump by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index. Gold stocks moved lower along with the price of the precious metal.

Healthcare, industrial and utilities stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.