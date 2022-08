Interest rates are rising - so why are mortgage rules being scrapped?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Analysis: Bank ruling that borrowers don’t have to show they can afford steep repayment hikes raises questions over how to curb excessive borrowingFrom today, there is one less barrier to obtaining a mortgage. The path to high value property loans has opened to a much wider audience after the Bank of England killed off a regulation demanding borrowers show they can cope with a three-percentage-point rise in interest rates.In a move planned last year and implemented on 1 August, the financial policy committee of the central bank said it was scrapping the rule because forcing borrowers to stay within a limit of 4.5 times earnings when they apply for a loan was enough. Continue reading...