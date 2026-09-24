Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
24.09.2026 10:28:00
Interest Rates Are Rising. Here's the ETF I'd Buy to Profit From It.
There's a misconception that rising interest rates are a negative for U.S. stocks. In reality, it's a little more complicated than that. Higher rates affect different industries differently.
One sector that could get a tailwind is financials. Higher interest rates can actually improve their financial health, which is why I'd be looking to add the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLF). But rates aren't the only thing it has going for it.
The case for this sector really begins with the Federal Reserve's path for interest rates. This month, it raised the fed funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75%-4%. The fed funds futures market is currently pricing in roughly 75 basis points of additional hikes by the June 2027 meeting.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 400,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Aussichten für ATX-Start -- DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt könnte fester starten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnen sich Startgewinne ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost finden keine einheitliche Richtung.