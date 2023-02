Interest rates will need to rise again, warns Bank of England rate-setter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Catherine Mann, a hawkish member of the MPC, says high rates necessary to stop inflation becoming embedded in wages and pricesInterest rates will need to rise again to prevent inflation becoming a persistent problem in the UK, a Bank of England policymaker has warned.A shortage of workers and high wage demands were likely to continue pushing up inflation, acting as a counterweight to falling energy prices, said Catherine Mann, a member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which sets the base rate. Continue reading...