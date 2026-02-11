Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
11.02.2026 12:00:00
Interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks in 2026? Consider Buying This Top-Performing AI ETF.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the fastest-growing secular trend today, and it's still in its early stages. So, there should be plenty of growth opportunities for long-term investors.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rightfully receives much attention in the AI space, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) are widely considered the "gold standard" for training AI models and deploying AI applications. Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) has also been garnering significant recent coverage in the financial press. Its stock has been soaring amid the AI revolution's ravenous demand for memory chips, creating a supply crunch. These are two great stocks -- and there are other attractive stocks in the AI sector. But AI stocks are also volatile, and in the fast-evolving AI space, the current winners may struggle in the future. That's why some investors might prefer buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in addition to, or instead of, individual stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!