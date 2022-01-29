Interested in NFTs and the Metaverse? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are crypto assets that make it possible to bring items like artwork, video games, and other assets (both real and digital) onto a blockchain. That utility has captivated investors. Consumers spent approximately $41 billion on NFTs in 2021, according to blockchain data provider Chainalysis.Similarly, the metaverse promises to be the next big technology platform, a network of immersive virtual worlds that will blend elements of entertainment, gaming, and commerce, allowing users to engage each other and the environment. And NFTs fit perfectly into that technology. They make it possible to prove ownership and the authenticity of assets, which will be critical in the metaverse economy.With that in mind, many analysts believe the metaverse will become a multitrillion-dollar industry over the next decade, which could supercharge consumer demand for NFTs. For investors looking to cash in on those trends, several cryptocurrencies fit the bill perfectly. Here are two great examples.Continue reading