Interested in Self-Driving Cars? This Company Will Be the Biggest Winner (Hint: It's Not Tesla).

Use cases revolving around artificial intelligence (AI) are exploding. Every industry is seeking to leverage the technology in some fashion. While the rapid pace of innovation is exciting, it's worth noting that some AI applications will be more impactful than others.One key opportunity is autonomous driving. Once a concept reserved for science fiction, some of the world's largest companies, including Tesla and Alphabet, are now leading the charge in the development of self-driving technology.However, there is another member of the "Magnificent Seven" that is also playing an integral role at the intersection of AI and automobiles: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel