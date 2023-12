Interested in SpaceX? This Other Cathie Wood Rocket Stock Could Be Worth a Look.

The space industry has garnered a lot of attention over the last several years. A good deal of the media coverage surrounding commercial space companies stems from a start-up called SpaceX.The company was founded by Elon Musk and reportedly has a valuation of $175 billion. Besides launching rockets, SpaceX also operates a satellite operation called Starlink.SpaceX might be the most mainstream commercial rocket company, but many others are more easily accessible for investors. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel