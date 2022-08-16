Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022

Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2022.

Interface, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Interface, Inc.)

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life. 

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative

Follow us on TwitterYouTubeFacebookPinterestLinkedInInstagram, and Vimeo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301606844.html

SOURCE Interface, Inc.

