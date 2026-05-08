Interface Aktie
WKN DE: 868656 / ISIN: US4586651063
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08.05.2026 12:06:21
Interface Expects Q2 Sales To Improve, Lifts Annual Revenue Guidance; Stock Up 5% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Interface, Inc. (TILE), a flooring products company, on Friday initiated sales guidance for the second quarter and revised up its annual revenue outlook.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Interface anticipates sales of $385 million to $395 million. For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted sales of $376 million.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects sales of $1.450 billion to $1.480 billion against the earlier guidance of $1.420 billion to $1.460 billion. For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded sales of $1.387 billion.
For fiscal 2026, the flooring company now expects capital expenditure of $60 million, compared with the prior expectation of $55 million.
TILE was up by 5.48% at $29.06 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
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Nachrichten zu Interface Inc
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: Interface stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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23.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Interface zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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23.02.26
|Ausblick: Interface verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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09.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Interface öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Interface Inc
|25,00
|7,76%
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