Interface Explores How Nature Works with New Beaumont Range and Fresco Valley Collections

Global Flooring Leader Expands Nature-Inspired Carpet Tile and LVT Offerings;

Creates Immersive Biophilic Design Experience at Chicago Showroom

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface®, a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, continues to embrace the connection between nature and wellbeing with two complementary modular carpet and luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collections, Beaumont Range™ and Fresco Valley™. The new collections build upon the company's history of looking to nature for design inspiration while broadening its biophilic-inspired product portfolio. Interface is currently displaying both collections in its Chicago showroom at 345 North Wells Street as part of an immersive design experience created for NeoCon attendees.

Beaumont Range: For Beautifully Organic Texture, Nature Works

With four styles inspired by the ever-changing beauty of mountain trails, the Beaumont Range carpet tile collection features transformative natural patterns that help interior spaces become more aligned with the outdoors. These styles expand upon the Interface i2™ design innovation, recreating the random beauty of a forest floor through tile-to-tile variations in pattern, color and texture. The result is a one-of-a-kind floorscape every time, strikingly varied but cohesive like one found in nature.

"When creating Beaumont Range, we sought to bring the restorative powers of nature indoors, and we succeeded in delivering fresh inspiration that incorporates the complex diversity of nature into modular carpet designs," explains David Oakey, founder of David Oakey Designs and product designer exclusive to Interface. "Because the collection offers substantial pattern variation within each style, every installation of Beaumont Range is truly unique. The collection includes Interface's broadest pattern repeats to date, yet their overall effect is versatile enough to be used in both large and small spaces."

Beaumont Range features three plank styles – Mesa™, Eben™, and Ferris™ – along with Zera™, a companion carpet tile from FLOR® that captures the infinite elegance of marbled stone in a square format. All four patterns are available in natural shades ranging from slate grays to rich forest greens.

Fresco Valley: For Enlivening LVT, Nature Works

Crafted to create revitalizing spaces that help people to live, work, and thrive, the Fresco Valley collection integrates exquisite, natural detail into three original 4.5mm Sound Choice™ LVT styles – Cliff™, Ridge™, and Great Heights™. With designs that include rich woodgrain, rippling water, and shimmering quartz looks, the collection showcases unique patterns born from nature and features sophisticated hues. Because each tile within the three Fresco Valley styles makes an individual impression, the collection delivers significant variation and distinctive visuals, so no two floors are alike.

Interface Vice President of Global Product Design Kari Pei and her team designed Fresco Valley, and during its creation, they visited the same stunning landscapes that inspired the creation of the Beaumont Range carpet tile collection.

"Nature constantly influences my creativity, and I love discovering new aspects of the outdoors to incorporate into designs," said Pei. "The natural world inspires people in different ways, and this is evident in the development of Fresco Valley and Beaumont Range. While both collections result from studies of the same mountain, they reflect the perspective of two distinct design teams. There is beauty in that – each collection can be used alone, together, or with other Interface flooring styles."

Product Sustainability: For a Positive Approach to Design, Nature Works

As pioneers in sustainability, Interface is committed to creating flooring products that help decarbonize the built environment. Beaumont Range carpet tile and Fresco Valley LVT are manufactured using processes and materials that deliver a low carbon footprint - the lowest in the industry for carpet tile. Both collections also use recycled content in their construction. Like all Interface LVT, Fresco Valley features 39% recycled content. Beaumont Range carpet tiles are made with 100% recycled-content nylon and are available on CQuestGB™ backing – a construction of post-consumer carpet tiles, bio-based additives and pre-consumer recycled materials, which are net carbon negative.

In addition, all Interface flooring products – including Beaumont Range and Fresco Valley – are carbon neutral across their full product life cycle through the company's third-party verified Carbon Neutral Floors™ program. This means that when designers select Interface flooring, they are choosing to reduce the carbon footprint of their spaces and improve the health of the planet.

NeoCon 2022: For Renewed Flooring Inspiration, Nature Works

In conjunction with the launch of Beaumont Range and Fresco Valley, Interface designed its NeoCon 2022 presence and Chicago showroom to reflect the theme, "Nature Works." This idea celebrates the power of nature and how the design principles within it can be applied to product design and interiors to positively impact people, spaces, and the planet.

Interface began embracing the connection between humans and nature more than 20 years ago, learning from how nature designs and applying those design philosophies to make carpet tile even more flexible and beautiful – an exercise that led its designers to the practice of biophilic design. Today, the company's Chicago showroom serves as a sensory-driven experience that underscores its long-standing appreciation of biophilic design. Drawing inspiration from mountain and prairie landscapes, Interface integrated biophilic design principles throughout the built space using sight, sound, touch, and smell, as well as flooring application, textures, and patterns.

Both Beaumont Range and Fresco Valley are featured prominently in Interface's Chicago showroom, and the company will share imagery and videos highlighting the space's design on its social media channels. To learn more about Interface, including its biophilic-inspired flooring options like Beaumont Range and Fresco Valley, visit www.interface.com.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative .

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Vimeo.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-explores-how-nature-works-with-new-beaumont-range-and-fresco-valley-collections-301566254.html

SOURCE Interface, Inc.