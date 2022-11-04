|
04.11.2022 10:44:55
Interface Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (TILE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $14.065M, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $10.959M, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.4 million or $0.30 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $327.757 million from $312.707 million last year.
Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $14.065M. vs. $10.959M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $327.757 Mln vs. $312.707 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.285Bln- $1.305Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Interface Incmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.22
|Ausblick: Interface gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Interface stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.09.22
|Visual Studio Code: User-Interface-Neuerungen und temporäre Einstellungsprofile (Heise)