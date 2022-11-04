04.11.2022 10:44:55

Interface Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (TILE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.065M, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $10.959M, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.4 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $327.757 million from $312.707 million last year.

Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $14.065M. vs. $10.959M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $327.757 Mln vs. $312.707 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.285Bln- $1.305Bln

