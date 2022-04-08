|
08.04.2022 14:00:00
Interface, Inc. To Broadcast First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Over the Internet
ATLANTA, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, May 6, 2022, prior to the open of the market. Interface will host a conference call the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the internet. Daniel T. Hendrix, Chairman, and Bruce A. Hausmann, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be joined by Laurel M. Hurd, who was named Chief Executive Officer effective April 18, 2022.
Certain information discussed on the conference call will be available on Interface's website, at https://investors.interface.com.
Call details:
Friday, May 6, 2022
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Central Time, 6:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at the following address:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/380489374
or through the Company's website at:
https://investors.interface.com.
Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to visit one of these sites and download and install any necessary audio software. An archived version of the conference call will be available at these sites for one year shortly after the call ends.
About Interface
Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.
Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, and our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com.
Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Vimeo.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-inc-to-broadcast-first-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-over-the-internet-301520249.html
SOURCE Interface, Inc.
