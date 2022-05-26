InterGlobe Enterprises And UPS Launch MOVIN - A New Logistics Brand Built For India

MOVIN will transform Indian B2B logistics

NEW DELHI, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS), the global leader in logistics and InterGlobe Enterprises, India’s trusted travel and hospitality conglomerate, today announced a joint venture to launch MOVIN, a new logistics brand to serve the needs and demands of the fast-paced Indian market. The name MOVIN is a combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA).

MOVIN will offer a range of extensive express and premium service coverage across India with a strong portfolio of B2B domestic services including a day-definite, as well as express, time-definite solutions, which will give businesses better predictability and greater competitiveness to swiftly integrate into the global value chain.

India’s rapidly developing economy and the demand of the business community for robust logistics solutions presents a significant opportunity and MOVIN is well positioned to provide efficiencies, stronger distribution channels, advanced technology, and apply global best practices.

"India’s growth towards a $5 trillion economy will be largely supported by the growth of local businesses and logistics which are key contributors to India’s economy. I am confident that InterGlobe’s deep understanding of the Indian market, combined with UPS’s 114 years of logistics expertise will make this venture a success,” said JB Singh, Director InterGlobe Enterprises who will oversee the new brand. "We are certain that our foray into logistics with MOVIN will contribute significantly to the rapid development and growth of businesses in India. We look forward to enabling and facilitating trade, commerce and employment through this venture.”

"The powerful simplicity of MOVIN’s service experience is based on the brand’s people-centric and performance-driven approach that will empower us to deliver outstanding customer experiences to businesses across India.”

Leveraging UPS’s global logistics expertise combined with InterGlobe’s deep understanding of the Indian market, MOVIN will build technology-backed solutions that will link companies across the country to international businesses with speed, reliability and enhanced digital customer experience. Creating corridors of opportunity, innovation and excellence, MOVIN will offer seamless integration across air and ground networks, to B2B customers, enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods that is backed by consistent, predictable and responsive operations.

"UPS is excited to launch this new venture with InterGlobe Enterprises. Together we will empower local businesses to grow and connect them to trade opportunities around the world,” said Ufku Akaltan, UPS President Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa. "With a strategy of customer first, people led, innovation driven, UPS further expands its global network, including healthcare solutions, through a unique partnership that creates a suite of services to serve B2B customers’ need to grow.”

Headquartered in Gurugram, MOVIN is launching operations today in a phased manner and will ramp up in July of 2022 starting with Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru - with more expansions to other metros and cities across the nation to follow.

UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises formed a joint venture, IRIS Transportation Services Pvt Ltd. in order to create MOVIN, a new logistics brand in India. The name MOVIN is the combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN Service is built for Indian businesses in the fast lane. Its pace and agility will match their ambitions, and its service levels will exceed their expectations. MOVIN will offer a suite of B2B domestic services including a fully predictable, day-definite service, as well as express, time definite service across the country. With seamless integration across air and ground networks, these express corridors will enable an uninterrupted flow of goods, backed by consistent, predictable and responsive operations. For more details, visit www.movin.in

