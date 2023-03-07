|
07.03.2023 14:30:21
Interim Dividend Declarations
Dividend Declaration
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
7 March 2023
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
Interim Dividend Declarations
The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company”) are pleased to declare the following dividends for both the B Share Class and the Ordinary Share Class for the year to 31 December 2023:
- 1.5 pence per B Share interim dividend; and
- 2.0 pence per Ordinary Share interim capital dividend.
The ex-dividend date for both dividends is 4 May 2023.
The record date for both dividends is 5 May 2023.
The payment date for both dividends is 19 May 2023.
On 26 August 2022 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").
In relation to the B Share Offer, investors seeking to benefit from the above B Share dividend should note the following:
- For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2022/2023 tax year, application forms and cleared funds must arrive by no later than midday on 4 April 2023, for allotment on or before Wednesday 5 April 2023. Application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than midday on 24 March 2023.
- For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2023/2024 tax year, application forms and cleared funds must arrive by no later than midday on 2 May 2023, for allotment on or before Wednesday 3 May 2023. Application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than midday on 21 April 2023.
A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/
This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
For further information, please contact:
Matt Currie, Seneca Partners Limited at Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk
Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk
