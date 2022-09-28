|
28.09.2022 08:00:04
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
28 September 2022
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate
Gulf Keystone announced on 1 September 2022 the declaration of a $25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.561 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 7 October 2022 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 23 September 2022.
The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 10.727 pence per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of $1:£0.9279 prevailing on 27 September 2022.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
Disclaimer
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|190844
|EQS News ID:
|1451565
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Interim Dividend Exchange Rate (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|Dividend Currency Elections (EQS Group)
|
25.08.22
|Shaikan Payments Update (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|Notice of 2022 Half Year Results (EQS Group)
|
03.08.22
|Completion of Bond Redemption (EQS Group)
|
18.07.22
|Bond Redemption Notice (EQS Group)
|
15.07.22
|Shaikan Payments Update (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|Dividend Payment (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Die Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich am Mittwoch in Rot. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt unternahm der ATX am Dienstag einen Stabilisierungsversuch, konnte sich aber letztlich nicht über der Nulllinie halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich volatil und schloss im Minus. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich uneinheitlich.