16.08.2022 17:00:30
Interim Financial Statement 2022 and Webcast / Conference Call
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Vaduz, 16 August 2022. On Wednesday, 24 August 2022, the LLB Group will present its business results for the first half of 2022. The interim financial results will be announced in a media communiqué at 7 a.m. The media communiqué and the interim financial statement will be published simultaneously on the website www.llb.li. At 10.30 a.m. on the same day, a webcast / conference call will be held for media, analysts and investors.
We are pleased to invite you to.
Speakers Gabriel Brenna, Group CEO
Date Wednesday, 24 August 2022
Time 10.30 a.m.
Language
Webcast link
Access number
In the webcast, you can follow the presentation of the business results, including the presentation display. Afterwards, you can ask the management questions in writing. If you would like to present them verbally, please dial into the conference call. We will gladly accept your registration via the following link: www.llb.li/registration-cc
Additional information can be obtained from Cyrill Sele, Head of Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability, telephone +423 236 82 09, e-mail cyrill.sele@llb.li.
Best regards
Liechtensteinische Landesbank
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|Staedtle 44
|9490 Vaduz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+423 236 88 11
|Fax:
|+423 236 88 22
|E-mail:
|llb@llb.li
|Internet:
|www.llb.li
|ISIN:
|LI0355147575
|Valor:
|35514757
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1421785
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1421785 16.08.2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
|55,00
|-0,90%
