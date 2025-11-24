Julius Bär Aktie
Interim Management Statement for the first ten months of 2025 and conclusion of the credit review*
|
Julius Baer delivers improved performance, with record assets under management, improved operating leverage, and enhanced capital position, and draws a clear line under legacy credit issues.
Stefan Bollinger, CEO of Julius Baer, said: “Over the last ten months, we have significantly de-risked our business, while delivering improved operating leverage, attracting solid net new money, and further strengthening our capital position. This performance demonstrates the resilience of our wealth management proposition and the trust our clients place in us.
“The completion of the credit review in this 2025 transition year is an important milestone in addressing legacy credit issues. With our clear strategic focus, our revised risk appetite framework, and overall strengthened risk function and processes, we are now entirely aligned around our core wealth management proposition.
“We are also pleased to welcome Victoria McLean to Julius Baer and our Executive Board. With the arrival of the new Chief Compliance Officer, we will complete the formation of our new risk organisation.
“Today, Julius Baer is stronger, simpler, and fully focused on the future.”
Conclusion of credit review and associated increase in loan loss allowance
At the Strategy Update in June 2025, the Group clearly committed to refocusing squarely on Julius Baer’s core wealth management proposition, including traditional Lombard and residential mortgage lending. In line with this strategic shift, the Group has undertaken a comprehensive revision of the Group’s risk appetite framework, which was approved by the Board of Directors over the summer. This was subsequently implemented and informed the final phase of the credit review. That review has now been completed.
Firstly, the review has confirmed that the Lombard loan book and the traditional residential mortgage portfolio are resilient and well collateralised. Secondly, when benchmarking against the new strategy and new risk appetite framework, it was decided to manage down a subset of the loan book. This portfolio amounts to CHF 0.7 billion and is primarily in income-producing residential and commercial real estate.
Similar to the almost completed wind-down of the private debt portfolio, this process will be executed in an orderly and disciplined manner, in order to protect shareholder value. To reflect forward-looking risks and the possibility of tighter customer refinancing conditions during this process, the Group believes it is adequate and appropriate to recognise additional loan loss allowances of CHF 149 million (CHF 121 million net of taxes) in the financial accounts in November 2025.
The conclusion of the review marks the final phase in addressing legacy credit issues.
Financial performance
The positive impacts of continued net inflows and rising global equity market valuations more than offset the impact of the stronger Swiss franc (particularly versus the US dollar) and the sale and deconsolidation of Julius Baer Brazil in March 2025. As a result, AuM grew to CHF 520 billion (up 8% from the end of June, and 4% year to date), a record high. This also marks the first time that reported AuM crossed above the half a trillion Swiss francs mark. The significant rise in client assets at a broadly stable gross margin in turn drove strong underlying year-on-year revenue growth.
Excluding the impacts related to M&A and net credit losses reported in the first four months of the year, the business delivered an underlying gross margin for the first ten months of 2025 of 83 basis points (bp), unchanged from the 83 bp gross margin for full year 2024 (FY 2024).
In the July–October 2025 period, the adjusted gross margin was just over 82 bp, a moderate decline from the 83 bp (underlying) reported for H1 2025, but a clear improvement from the 76 bp gross margin in May–June 2025:
The operating leverage improved: On the same underlying basis, the adjusted cost/income ratio for the first ten months of 2025 was 66% (FY 2024: 71%) and the adjusted pre-tax margin 27 bp (FY 2024: 23 bp). In the July–October 2025 period, the adjusted cost/income ratio was 63% (H1 2025, underlying: 68%) and the adjusted pre-tax margin 30 bp (H1 2025, underlying: 25 bp).
The Group expects to achieve gross cost savings of CHF 130 million on a run-rate basis by the end of 2025, exceeding its original target by CHF 20 million. The total estimated cost-to-achieve are now estimated at CHF 45 million, of which CHF 34 million has been reflected in the results for the first ten months of 2025.
Strong balance sheet and capital position
In the first ten months of 2025, the Group’s CET1 capital ratio strengthened to 16.3% (end 2024, pro forma B3F-equivalent: 14.2%), the total capital ratio improved to 22.9% (end 2024, pro forma B3F-equivalent: 21.1%), and the tier 1 leverage ratio remained at 4.9% (end 2024: 4.9%)**.
At these levels, the Group’s CET1 and total capital ratios remain well above the Group’s own floors of 11% and 15% respectively, and significantly in excess of the regulatory requirements of 8.3% and 12.5% respectively. The Group’s tier 1 leverage ratio stood well above the regulatory requirement of 3.0%.
Victoria McLean to join the Executive Board as Chief Compliance Officer
Strengthening position in Switzerland and expanding global footprint
At the same time, the Group is cementing its presence in the high-growth markets of the Middle East and Asia, as well as in core Western European markets. Julius Baer has received in-principle regulatory approval to open a new advisory office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, complementing its over two-decades-long presence in Dubai’s DIFC.
As announced on 28 October 2025, Julius Baer has received the necessary regulatory approvals to open a dedicated presence of Bank Julius Baer Europe Ltd. (Julius Baer Europe) in Lisbon, Portugal, in the fourth quarter of 2025, following the opening of the new office in Milan, Italy, earlier this year.
Outlook
Q&A webcast
* Based on unaudited management accounts. In relation to the use of alternative performance measures, please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures paragraph at the end of this media release.
**Based on 100% profit recognition; for regulatory reporting purposes under B3F, when financial results have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, the recognition of profit is capped at 70%. On that basis, the CET1 capital ratio was 16.0% at the end of October 2025, the total capital ratio 22.6%, and the leverage ratio 4.9%.
Important dates
16 March 2026: Publication of Annual Report 2025 including Remuneration Report 2025
16 March 2026: Publication of Sustainability Report 2025
9 April 2026: Annual General Meeting, Zurich
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This media release by Julius Baer Group Ltd. (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities, and the industries in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using the words ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Alternative Performance Measures
Adjusted results are derived by excluding from the IFRS financial results the impact on operating income (new since 1 January 2025) or on operating expenses related to acquisitions or divestments of businesses or participations (i.e. M&A transactions) as well as the taxes on those respective items. The M&A-related adjustments can represent inter alia items such as gain or loss on disposal; recycling of currency translation adjustments; amortisation of acquired customer relationships; goodwill impairment charges; M&A-related restructuring costs (examples of which include employee termination benefits that relate directly to the restructuring; contract termination costs; onerous contract provisions; consulting fees that relate directly to the restructuring; expected costs from when operations cease until final disposal); fees paid to advisers on the planning, execution, or financing of M&A transactions; integration-related IT or other general expenses; additional provisions set up for litigation or the recovered amount from the seller. For definitions and more details please refer to the Alternative Performance Measures section of the Half-Year Report 2025, available from www.juliusbaer.com.
End of Inside Information
