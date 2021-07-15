Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1- June 30, 2021

BOX, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easing of restrictions contributes to improved income

April 1–June 30

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,124 m (820), corresponding to a 37.1% increase in sales. Adjusted for exchange rate movements, net sales increased by 41.3%.

(820), corresponding to a 37.1% increase in sales. Adjusted for exchange rate movements, net sales increased by 41.3%. Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.38 (-2.15).

(-2.15). The increase in sales combined with government support for fixed costs resulted in improved income during the quarter.

The easing of restrictions has resulted in an improved situation for the Duni business area.

The positive growth trend in the BioPak business area continues, despite disruption in the freight market.

January 1–June 30

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,056 m (2,069), corresponding to a 0.6% decrease in sales. Adjusted for exchange rate movements, net sales increased by 2.4%.

(2,069), corresponding to a 0.6% decrease in sales. Adjusted for exchange rate movements, net sales increased by 2.4%. Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.70 (-1.65).

(-1.65). Net sales and earnings for the half-year are linked directly to the social restrictions.

A high focus on innovation and partnerships to offer the most sustainable solutions and contribute to a more sustainable society.

KEY FINANCIALS

SEK m 3 months Apr-Jun 2021 3 months Apr-Jun 2020 6 months Jan-Jun 2021 6 months Jan-Jun 2020 12 months Jul-Jun 2020/2021 12 months Jan-Dec 2020 Net sales 1,124 820 2,056 2,069 4,488 4,501 Organic growth 40.7% -40.1% 2.4% -22.6% -8.1% -18.7% Operating income 1) 58 -92 18 -12 178 149 Operating margin 1) 5.2% -11.2% 0.9% -0.6% 4.0% 3.3% Income after financial items 34 -138 -38 -109 78 7 Income after tax 18 -101 -33 -79 49 4

1) For key financials, definitions and reconciliation of alternative key financials, see pages 26-27.

CEO's comment

The easing of restrictions for restaurants, primarily as from June, is contributing to the Group's strong recovery during the quarter.

Europe is opening up

The second quarter saw a gradual easing of restrictions in our main markets. This has resulted in increased guest flows and hours of opening for restaurants, even though continued restrictions on serving indoors have had a moderate effect.

The easing of restrictions is contributing to the Group's recovery during the quarter. Looking ahead there are still uncertainty about the long-term effects of the pandemic with regards to, among other things, business travel, events, and catering, as well as other market conditions.

Sales and income increase when restrictions are eased

Group sales amounted to SEK 1,124 m (820). At fixed exchange rates, this corresponds to a sales increase of 41.3%. Eased restrictions have had a positive impact on the Duni business area, which has grown by 41.4% compared with the previous year. The BioPak business area increased its sales by 41.1% in relation to the previous year.

The higher sales figure combined with government support has a direct impact on operating income, which amounted to SEK 58 m (-92) for the quarter. Government support for fixed costs of SEK 46 m was reported during the quarter for the German companies. This relates to the period from November 2020 until March 2021. An application for the period from April to June 2021 will be submitted, although this is expected to have a much lower impact, as the negative effect of the pandemic on the Group has been reduced during the quarter.

Cost pressure on raw materials and sea freight

The shortage of container capacity from Asia has increased, causing extended delivery times and significant increases in freight costs for containers. We continue to work to mitigate these by maintaining a strict cost focus, but also through price adjustments, which were announced during the quarter. But there is, as always, some delay when compensating for cost increases in the short term.

Partnerships for sustainable solutions and circularity

The Group's goals are to offer the most sustainable packaging solutions for all consumption occasions and to contribute to a sustainable future through partnerships and innovation. Important steps towards full circularity are the recently announced partnership agreement with &Repeat and a minority acquisition and partnership with German company Relevo GmbH.

Furthermore, the Duni business area, through its own innovation and partnership with OrganoClick AB, has launched new, fossil-free product materials for premium napkins and table covers. This supplements the most recent innovation with fiber-based external packaging for napkins, which was communicated during the first quarter.

After a long time spent in a tough market situation, we are optimistic about the months ahead, with eased restrictions and an increased vaccination rate creating the conditions for a return to a more normal existence, says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, Duni Group.

The Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, eco-conscious and functional products for table setting and takeaway. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has around 2,200 employees in 24 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on the NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". Its ISIN code is SE0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:45 am CET on July 15, 2021.

