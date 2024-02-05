|
Interim report for the first half of 2023/24 – Correction
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 250
5 February 2024
Interim report for the first half of 2023/24 – Correction
In connection with the previously published interim report for the first half of 2023/24 (announcement no. 249), there were errors in the sales and operating results highlights:
- EBITDA for the second quarter fell by 36% to DKK 93.1 million, and the EBITDA margin was 48%, compared with 63% in the year-earlier period. EBITDA for the first half fell by 36% to DKK 145.2 million, and the EBITDA margin was 47%, compared with 60% in the year-earlier period.
The correct is the following:
- EBITDA for the second quarter fell by 36% to DKK 51.6 million, and the EBITDA margin was 48%, compared with 63% in the year-earlier period. EBITDA for the first half fell by 36% to DKK 93.1 million, and the EBITDA margin was 47%, compared with 60% in the year-earlier period.
The above is also corrected in the attached interim report for the first half of 2023/24.
Additional information
Rasmus Kofoed, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 26 72 68 19
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 25 51 87 24
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com
