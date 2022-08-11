Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 07:59:48

Interim report for the first half year of 2022 full-year guidance increased and continued expansion in offshore and onshore renewables

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Interim report for the first half year of 2022 full-year guidance increased and continued expansion in offshore and onshore renewables

11-Aug-2022 / 07:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11.8.2022 07:59:28 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Half Year financial report

Today, Ørsteds Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first half year of 2022.

Operating profit (EBITDA) for the first half of the year amounted to DKK 13.0 billion, in line with the same period last year. EBITDA excluding new partnerships increased by 48 % to DKK 11.4 billion.

Net profit amounted to DKK 6.0 billion, and return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 15 %.

We have increased our EBITDA guidance excluding new partnership agreements by DKK 1.0 billion to DKK 20-22 billion. The increase is primarily due to higher earnings in Bioenergy & Other and in Onshore. Our EBITDA guidance does not include earnings from new partnerships during the year, i.e. it excludes the gain from the 50 % farm-down of Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Q1 2022 and the upcoming farm-down of Hornsea 2.

We have increased our gross investment guidance by DKK 5.0 billion to DKK 43-47 billion. The increase is due to the expected closing of the EUR 689 million acquisition of Ostwind.

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says in a comment to the interim financial report for the first six months of 2022:

Im very pleased with the first half of the year. In addition to a strong set of results for the period, including an increase of our full-year EBITDA guidance, weve achieved significant strategic milestones.

We were awarded a contract for the worlds single biggest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 3 in the UK, with a capacity of 2,852 MW. With this significant win and maturation of other offshore projects, were well on track to achieve our target of 30 GW offshore wind by 2030.

In our Onshore business, we also made strong progress with our entry into the Spanish onshore market and the agreement to acquire Ostwind, a developer, owner, and operator of onshore wind Germany and France.

In general, weve seen positive market development during the first half of 2022. Both the EU and the US have presented very ambitious plans to accelerate the build-out of renewable energy, which ensures a strong platform for continued growth within the development of renewable energy.

Financial key figures for Q2 and H1 2022:

DKK million

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

%

H1 2022

H1 2021

%

EBITDA

3,615

8,196

(56 %)

13,044

13,059

(0 %)

- New partnerships

0

5,355

n.a.

1,610

5,355

(70 %)

- EBITDA excl. New partnerships

3,615

2,841

27 %

11,434

7,704

48 %

Profit (loss) for the period

269

5,544

(95 %)

5,970

7,142

(16 %)

Cash flow from operating activities

2,355

3,147

(25 %)

2,318

11,234

(79 %)

Gross investments

(6,372)

(12,133)

(47 %)

(13,204)

(18,798)

(30 %)

Divestments

267

10,591

(97 %)

2,194

10,560

(79 %)

Free cash flow

(3,750)

1,605

n.a.

(8,692)

2,996

n.a.

Net interest-bearing debt

41,449

12,067

243 %

41,449

12,067

243 %

FFO/adjusted net debt

17.6 %

62.9 %

-45 %p

17.6 %

62.9 %

-45 %p

ROCE

14.8 %

12.5 %

2 %p

14.8 %

12.5 %

2 %p

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Martin Barlebo
+45 99 55 95 52

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95  

Earnings call
In connection with the presentation of the interim report for the first half year, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at 15:00 CEST.

Denmark: +45 78 72 32 50
The UK: +44 333 300 9032
The US: +1 646 722 4903

The earnings call can be followed live at:
Investor presentation Q2 2022 (media-server.com)

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at: Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com)

The interim report is available for download at:
www.orsted.com/en/investors/ir-material/financial-reports-and-presentations#0


The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the worlds most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,292 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 

Attachments


News Source: Ritzau
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: IR
TIDM: Orsted
Sequence No.: 180596
EQS News ID: 1418149

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1418149&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orstedmehr Analysen

11.08.22 Orsted Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.06.22 Orsted Outperform Bernstein Research
16.05.22 Orsted Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
04.05.22 Orsted Overweight Morgan Stanley
25.04.22 Orsted Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Orsted 103,90 -3,08% Orsted

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen