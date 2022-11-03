|
Interim report for the first nine months of 2022 full-year EBITDA guidance increased and strategic milestones achieved with new partnerships and acquisitions
Today, Ørsteds Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first nine months of 2022.
Our operating profit (EBITDA) for the first nine months of the year amounted to DKK 25.4 billion, of which DKK 10.9 billion related to the 50 % farm-downs of Hornsea 2 and Borkum Riffgrund 3.
EBITDA excluding new partnerships increased by 3.8 billion and amounted to DKK 14.4 billion.
Net profit amounted to DKK 15.3 billion, and return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 24 %.
We have increased our full-year EBITDA guidance with DKK 1 billion to DKK 21-23 billion excluding earnings from new partnerships during the year, i.e. excluding the gains from the 50 % farm-downs of Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Hornsea 2. The increase is primarily due to higher earnings from our CHP plants.
We have lowered our gross investments guidance by DKK 5.0 billion to DKK 38-42 billion, mainly due to timing effects on projects, with lower spend in 2022 than originally planned.
Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says in a comment to the interim financial report for the first nine months of 2022:
In these unprecedented times, I am very pleased that we have been able to increase our EBITDA guidance to DKK 21-23 billion for the year.
We reached several strategic milestones in the build-out of renewable energy during the quarter, including the acquisition of Ostwind, which expands our European onshore portfolio into Germany and France with more than 1.5 GW of development pipeline projects, and a pioneering partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) with the aim to develop approx. 5.2 GW of offshore wind in Denmark.
I am also proud that we just entered into a new five-year global partnership with WWF to unite action on climate and ocean biodiversity. The partnership aims to drive a fundamental change in the approach to integrating action on climate and biodiversity by advancing offshore wind that strives to achieve a net-positive biodiversity impact.
Financial key figures for Q3 and 9M 2022:
