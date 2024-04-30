Interim report for the first quarter of 2024 containing inside information

Schouw & Co. will today be releasing its interim report for the first quarter of 2024. The interim report contains inside information, as the guidance for full-year revenue and EBITDA differs from the guidance expressed in the company’s annual report for 2023 released on 1 March 2024.



The Group lowers its guidance for FY 2024 consolidated revenue to the range of DKK 34.8-37.2 billion from previously DKK 35.3-37.8 billion. At the same time, the guidance for FY 2023 consolidated EBITDA is raised to the range of DKK 2,740-3,040 million from previously DKK 2,680-2,980 million.



The upgraded guidance, which was determined at an as yet ongoing board meeting today, is based on the Board of Directors’ and the Executive Management’s assessment of the outlook for the Group’s businesses for the rest of the year.

The company’s full interim report for the first quarter of 2024 will be released immediately following this message.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, CEO, tel. +45 86 11 22 22

