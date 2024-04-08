|
08.04.2024 11:00:00
Interim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2024
- Net asset value on March 31, 2024, was SEK 166.8 bn, or SEK 386 per share. During the first quarter, net asset value increased by 11%, corresponding to SEK 38 per share.
- The total return for the period was 12% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 8% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).
- During the first quarter, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.9 bn, of which SEK 0.3 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.3 bn in Volvo and SEK 0.3 bn in SCA.
|2024
|2023
|2023
|March 31
|March 31
|Dec 31
|Net asset value, SEK mn
|166,794
|138,305
|150,252
|Net asset value per share, SEK
|386
|320
|348
|Share price Industrivärden C, SEK
|368.10
|279.20
|328.30
|Debt-equities ratio
|1%
|4%
|5%
|2024
|2023
|2023
|SEK mn
|Jan – March
|Jan – March
|Jan – Dec
|Earnings per share, SEK
|38.25
|27.35
|62.15
|Dividend income
|7,258
|2,832
|6,418
|Dividend paid
|–
|–
|3,131
|Equities portfolio:
|Purchases
|887
|432
|2,854
|Sales
|–
|–
|–
This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 11:00 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2024.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Industrivaerden AB (C)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Industrivaerden AB (C)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Industrivaerden AB (C)
|31,41
|1,52%