Interim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2024

Net asset value on March 31, 2024, was SEK 166.8 bn, or SEK 386 per share. During the first quarter, net asset value increased by 11%, corresponding to SEK 38 per share.

The total return for the period was 12% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 8% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During the first quarter, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.9 bn, of which SEK 0.3 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.3 bn in Volvo and SEK 0.3 bn in SCA.





2024 2023 2023 March 31 March 31 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK mn 166,794 138,305 150,252 Net asset value per share, SEK 386 320 348 Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 368.10 279.20 328.30 Debt-equities ratio 1% 4% 5% 2024 2023 2023 SEK mn Jan – March Jan – March Jan – Dec Earnings per share, SEK 38.25 27.35 62.15 Dividend income 7,258 2,832 6,418 Dividend paid – – 3,131 Equities portfolio: Purchases 887 432 2,854 Sales – – –





This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 11:00 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2024.

