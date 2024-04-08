08.04.2024 11:00:00

Interim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2024

  • Net asset value on March 31, 2024, was SEK 166.8 bn, or SEK 386 per share. During the first quarter, net asset value increased by 11%, corresponding to SEK 38 per share.

  • The total return for the period was 12% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 8% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

  • During the first quarter, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.9 bn, of which SEK 0.3 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.3 bn in Volvo and SEK 0.3 bn in SCA.


  2024 2023 2023
  March 31 March 31 Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn 166,794 138,305 150,252
Net asset value per share, SEK 386 320 348
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 368.10 279.20 328.30
Debt-equities ratio 1% 4% 5%
    
  2024 2023 2023
SEK mn Jan – March Jan – March Jan – Dec
Earnings per share, SEK 38.25 27.35 62.15
Dividend income 7,258 2,832 6,418
Dividend paid 3,131
Equities portfolio:      
Purchases 887 432 2,854
Sales


This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 11:00 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2024.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Industrivaerden AB (C)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Industrivaerden AB (C)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Industrivaerden AB (C) 31,41 1,52% Industrivaerden AB (C)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht sich zum Wochenstart Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich freundlich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigt sich am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen