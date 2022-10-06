Interim Report, January 1 – September 30, 2022

Net asset value on September 30, 2022, was SEK 107.5 billion, or SEK 249 per share, a decrease during the year’s first nine months of SEK 83 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 23%.

The total return for the first nine months of 2022 was -20% for the Class A shares and -19% for the Class C shares, compared with -31% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During August 2022, Alleima became a new portfolio holding due to Sandvik's distribution of the company to the shareholders.

During the first nine months of the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.9 billion, of which in Volvo for SEK 1.0 billion, in Alleima for SEK 0.7 billion, in Sandvik for SEK 0.5 billion, in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.4 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.2 billion and in Skanska for SEK 0.2 billion.

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10 a.m. CEST on October 6, 2022.

