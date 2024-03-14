Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 11:01:50

Interim report Q1 2023/24

Roblon’s revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2023/24 were in line with expectations

Selected financial highlights

  • The Group’s order intake amounted to DKKm 81.0 in Q1 2023/24 (DKKm 100.1), and at 31 January 2024, the Group’s order book stood at DKKm 85.0 (DKKm 132.5).
  • Revenue of DKKm 72.4 (DKKm 81.3).
  • Gross margin of 52.4% (52.5%).
  • Operating loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) of DKKm 0.8 (a profit of DKKm 3.5).
  • Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 7.4 (a loss of DKKm 3.5).
  • Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 1.7 (net expense of DKKm 1.9).
  • Loss before tax of DKKm 9.1 (a profit of DKKm 5.5)

Full-year guidance for 2023/24:

Management maintains the previously announced guidance of revenue of around DKKm 370, an operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and before special items (EBITDA) of around DKKm 25 and an operating profit before special items (EBIT) of around DKKm 0.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roblonmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Roblonmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roblon 88,00 -4,56% Roblon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zieht an -- DAX steigt über 18.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen