Interim Report Q2 2024

Key Business Lines sustaining momentum in Q2



The development in Q2 2024 reflects a strong momentum in the majority of our business with particular strong performance in our largest area, Cloud ERP, representing 75% of our operations. Overall, the revenue growth of 9% in Q2 2024 was in line with expectations. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 7%. Our unconditional focus on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by 2026 led to a streamlining and performance exercise in Q2 2024 with full effect in Q4 2024. We maintain our 2024 full-year financial expectations.

"We delivered a strong revenue growth of 9% in Q2 2024 driven by solid development in our core ERP business. However, our relentless focus on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by 2026 led to necessary streamlining of the organization during the quarter,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

Q2 2024 highlights

Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 427m. 8% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 30m compared to DKK 18m in Q2 2023.

EBITDA margin was 7.0% compared to 4.6% in Q2 2023.

Efficiency of 63% in Q2 2024 compared to 66% in Q2 2023.

YTD 2024 highlights

Revenue growth of 12%, amounting to DKK 871m. 10% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 85m (DKK 65m adjusted for the M3CS legal case in Q1 2024), compared to DKK 57m H1 2023.

EBITDA margin was 9.8% compared to 7.3% in H1 2023. Adjusted for the M3CS case in Q1 2024, EBITDA margin was 7.5%.

Efficiency of 63% in H1 2024 compared to 65% in H1 2023.

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 ?% YTD 2024 YTD 2023 ?% Dynamics 224,026 191,261 17% 454,062 387,640 17% M3 81,935 74,717 10% 175,010 155,313 13% Digital Commerce 45,108 50,203 -10% 98,487 108,883 -10% Data & AI 22,105 18,719 18% 40,812 38,085 7% CXE 23,775 15,853 50% 43,202 31,455 37% Security 7,926 12,301 -36% 15,893 12,301 29% Other Local Business 5,486 7,438 -26% 11,735 13,693 -14% Total sale of services 410,361 370,492 11% 839,201 747,370 12% Total sale of products 16,538 19,980 -17% 31,937 33,602 -5% Total net revenue 426,899 390,472 9% 871,138 780,972 12%





Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 ?% YTD 2024 YTD 2023 ?% Sweden 133,849 147,730 -9% 281,795 293,594 -4% Denmark 106,917 83,636 28% 215,234 164,086 31% Norway 60,613 57,338 6% 126,728 129,146 -2% UK 77,461 54,037 43% 152,994 99,743 53% US 20,242 19,339 5% 39,797 41,359 -4% Other 10,144 7,438 36% 20,248 17,497 16% GDC 1,135 974 17% 2,405 1,945 24% Total sale of services 410,361 370,492 11% 839,201 747,370 12% Total sale of products 16,538 19,980 -17% 31,937 33,602 -5% Total net revenue 426,899 390,472 9% 871,138 780,972 12%





Outlook 2024 maintained

Based on the development in the first half of 2024, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2024 expectations:

Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of 8-10% organic growth

EBITDA margin expected to be in the range of 9-10%









