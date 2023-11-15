Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
15.11.2023 09:09:00

Interim Report Q3 2023

Company announcement no. 23/2023

Good momentum in Q3 2023

11% revenue growth in Q3 2023 including a negative impact from currencies and acquisitions of 4 percentage points. EBITDA result was DKK 21m corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 6.0% up from 5.2%. During Q3 we have prepared our next strategic journey – New Heights – with ambitious financial goals and plans to enter a new high growth industry; Life Science.

"We have a strong starting point for our newly launched three-year growth strategy New Heights with the opportunity to improve profitability significantly,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

Q3 2023 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 11% amounting to DKK 345m. 15% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 21m.
  • EBITDA margin was 6.0% compared to 5.2% in Q3 2022.
  • Efficiency of 65% in Q3 2023, a 4 percentage point increase compared to Q3 2022.

Q3 YTD 2023 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 10% amounting to DKK 1,126m. 14% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
  • EBITDA growth of 25% amounting to DKK 78m.
  • EBITDA margin was 6.9% compared to 6.1% YTD 2022.
  • Efficiency reached 67% YTD 2023, compared to 63% in Q3 YTD 2022.


Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000Q3 2023Q3 2022?%YTD 2023YTD 2022?%
       
Dynamics178,636157,54213.4%566,278516,4639.6%
M364,66669,749-7.3%219,978228,461-3.7%
Digital Commerce38,11640,044-4.8%146,999133,00710.5%
Data & Analytics18,11513,29436.3%56,20042,92830.9%
Customer Experience & Engagement15,4689,85157.0%46,92333,91638.4%
Security9,7690-22,0700-
Strategy & Change1,719782119.8%6,8395,15532.7%
Other Local Business3,7503,00324.9%12,32211,7674.7%
Total sale of services330,239294,26512.2%1,077,609971,69710.9%
       
Total sale of products 14,55915,261-4.6%48,16052,804-8.8%
       
Total net revenue344,798309,52611.4%1,125,7691,024,5019.9%


Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000Q3 2023Q3 2022?%YTD 2023YTD 2022?%
       


Sweden		112,317107,6764.3%405,912388,5214.5%
Denmark76,12158,56830.0%240,206185,05629.8%
Norway46,80255,789-16.1%175,947193,051-8.9%
UK61,61441,08550.0%161,356119,15335.4%
US23,22521,2099.5%64,58459,4728.6%
Other8,9909,020-0.3%26,48823,57712.3%
GDC1,17091827.5%3,1162,8678.7%
Total sale of services330,239294,26512.2%1,077,609971,69710.9%
       
Total sale of products 14,55915,261-4.6%48,16052,804-8.8%
       
Total net revenue344,798309,52611.4%1,125,7691,024,5019.9%


Outlook 2023 maintained
Based on the development in the first nine months of 2023, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2023 expectations:

  • Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of DKK 1,550m – 1,600m, corresponding to an organic growth of 8-12% (constant currencies)
  • EBITDA guidance expected to be in the range of DKK 119m – 139m, equal to a margin of 7.4 - 9.0%

Live webcast and conference call on 15 November 2023
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 15 November 2023 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration to the call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI93da014605ed40cdad1324369655aba3

Live presentation on 22 November 2023
H C Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q3 2023 results and new strategy on 22 November 2023 at 15:30 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/columbus-presentation-of-q3-2023-results-and-new-strategy

A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.

For further information, please contact:

  • Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000

About Columbus 
Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company specialized in digital transformation. Our more than 1,550+ digital explorers collaborate with our customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, and food & process industries. We advise, implement and manage business critical solutions within Strategy & Change, Customer Experience, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, Application Management and Cloud ERP. Headquartered in Denmark, we have offices and partners worldwide - delivering locally on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM  

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.


Attachment


