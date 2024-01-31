|
31.01.2024 08:00:00
Interim Results: 1 May 2023 – 31 October 2023
Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
31 January 2024
Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)
Interim Results: 1 May 2023 – 31 October 2023
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited interim report and financial results for period from 1 May 2023 to 31 October 2023.
The report can be found on the Company’s website at the following address:
https://www.vastplc.com/investor-information/document-downloads
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR”) until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:
|Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (CEO)
|www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
|Beaumont Cornish – Financial & Nominated Advisor
Roland Cornish
James Biddle
|www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
|Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited – Joint Broker
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)
|www.shorecapmarkets.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7408 4050
|Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
Richard Hutchinson
|www.axcap247.com
+44 (0) 20 3206 0320
|St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher / Zoe Briggs
|www.stbridespartners.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177
ABOUT Vast Resources PLC
Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan, and Zimbabwe.
In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.
The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.
The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.
Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides exposure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced. Vast has also been contractually appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka Gold Mines located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia, currently producing approximately 11,600 oz of gold and 116,000 oz of silver per annum. It is the intention to increase production closer to historical peak production of 27,000 oz gold and 250,000 oz silver. Vast will be entitled to a 4.9% effective interest in the mines with the option to acquire equity in the future.
The Company retains a continued presence in Zimbabwe in respect of the Historic claims.
Overview of the Interim Results for the six months to 31 October 2023
Financial
- 7.4% decrease in revenues for the six month period ended 31 October 2023 (US$1.791 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2022 ($1.934 million) due mainly due to a reduction in consultancy revenues.
- 4.4% decrease in administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2023 (US$1.848 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2022 (US$1.934 million). Administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2023 (US$1.848 million) are lower compared to the six month period ended 30 April 2023 (US$1.946 million).
- A decrease in losses after taxation in the six month period ended 31 October 2023 (US$6.220 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2022 (US$6.779 million). Eliminating the effects of foreign exchange gains and losses, the loss for the period has decreased 4.6% from US$5.094 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2022 to US$4.861 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2023.
- Foreign exchange loss of US$1.359 million for the period compared to a loss of US$1.685 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2022. These losses are substantially offset by exchange gains on translation of foreign operations.
- Cash balances at the end of the period US$0.964 million compared to $0.604 million as at 31 October 2022.
- Debt of US$9.825 million at the end of the period compared to US$9.169 million at 30 April 2023.
Operational Development
- Initial drilling results for BPPM received after the year end were very encouraging confirming the potential to extend the mining area.
- On 14 July 2023, an employee was fatally injured in a mine transportation incident. The Directors and Management of Vast express their sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.
- Execution of first shipment to Trafigura of lead and zinc concentrate from the Takob mine in Tajikistan.
Post period end:
- On 16 January 2024, Bay Square Ltd acquired the entire share capital of Gulf International Minerals Ltd (‘Gulf’). Gulf has a 49% interest in an undertaking with the Government of Tajikistan (holding 51%) which owns the Joint Tajik-Canadian Limited Liability Company, Aprelevka. Vast has been contractually appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka gold mines in the Tien Shan Belt of Tajikistan on behalf of the owners.
- Execution of a three-year marketing agreement with a Swiss investment company for the exclusive distribution of high grade PGM concentrates produced within the EU. Vast will receive a 2.5% commission based on the sales value of the concentrates distributed under this agreement.
Funding
Share issues during the period: gross proceeds / consideration before cost of issue
|£
|$
|Shares Issued
|Issued to
|3,520,350
|4,409,350
|1,419,000,000
|Placing with investors
|3,520,350
|4,409,350
|1,419,000,000
Post period end:
|£
|$
|Shares Issued
|Issued to
|1,255,625
|1,594,643
|1,225,000,000
|Placing with investors
|1,255,625
|1,594,643
|1,225,000,000
Debt Funding
The Company agreed a further debt extension with Alpha and Mercuria to 30 November 2023 and subsequent to the period end, agreed a further extension to 31 January 2024 with a period of one month to 29 February 2024 to effect repayment. The original maturity date for these facilities was 15 May 2023 and this has been extended on several occasions. The Company has been in continuing discussions with Mercuria and Alpha for extensions in the repayment date for the totality of the debt owed so as to allow further time to realise the proceeds associated with a historic claim in its operations. Alpha and Mercuria continue to remain supportive.
Board and Management
We were very saddened by the passing of Andrew Hall, Commercial Director of Vast Resources. Andrew joined the Vast team in 2018 and has been a very valued member of the team. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT
The Group continues to make progress in its core operations. Initial results from our current drilling program at Baita Polymetallic Mine (‘BPPM’) have been very encouraging confirming the potential to significantly expand the mining area. In Tajikistan, the Group executed its first shipment of lead and zinc concentrate, and subsequent to the period end, begins its participation in the management and development of the Aprelevka gold mines in the Tien Shan Belt [of Tajkiistan]. I believe this reaffirms the underlying potential of the Group and Andrew expands on this theme in his report.
After the period end, the Company entered into an exclusive marketing agreement for the distribution of high grade PGM concentrate and for which we have received our first offer. This offers an exciting opportunity for the Company, and we hope to expand this trading relationship in the future. We believe it will bring significant revenue and further collaborative opportunities.
Our lenders have been and continue to be very supportive. We have agreed a number of debt extensions in order to allow the Company to repay the loans with the proceeds associated with an historic claim. The current extension is to 31 January 2024 with a period of one month to 29 February 2024 to effect repayment. Substantial progress has been regarding the historic claim, with further inroads having been made during the period.
Very sadly, on 14 July 2023, a mine employee at BPPM was fatally injured in a mine transportation incident. We were also very saddened by the sudden passing of Andrew Hall, Commercial Director of Vast. Andrew joined the Vast team in 2018 and has been a very valued member of the team. Our thoughts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues.
I wish all our stakeholders well in these difficult times and, as always, remain committed to the safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate.
Brian Moritz
Chairman
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER’S REPORT
As previously reported, the Group began a drilling campaign at BPPM with the objective of establishing an enlarged JORC compliant Mineral Resource potentially upgrading the existing Mineral Resource with the inclusion of a JORC compliant Exploration Target of 11.65 to 12.65 million tonnes. Initial results received during the period were very encouraging confirming the potential to extend the mining area. Current production, having improved from low historical levels, is still not at the level we would like. Given the potential of the mine, and the incorporation of new data from the drilling campaign, it is important that we continue to invest further to ensure that we can increase productivity and smooth natural grade variability. Our primary focus is on accelerating the development of the decline to access the higher-grade ore. This investment will realise significant reduction in both underground fuel consumption and transportation times, resulting in significant productivity gains. The development provides accelerated access to high grades at depth versus current working areas, maximising the value of existing concentrate production by enhancing the grade.
Our Manaila Polymetallic Mine (MPM) continued to remain on care and maintenance during the period and we plan to restart production once we have successfully engaged new lenders for the project.
Tajikistan provides the Company with an exciting opportunity to develop local mining and production capabilities in partnership with Takob. The Company executed its first shipment to Trafigura of lead and zinc concentrate from the Takob mine in Tajikistan and on 16 January 2024 was appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka gold mines located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia, currently producing approximately 11,600 oz of gold and 116,000 oz of silver per annum. It is the intention to increase production closer to historical peak production of 27,000 oz gold and 250,000 oz silver. Vast will be entitled to a 4.9% effective interest in the mines with the option to acquire equity in the future.
After the period end, the Company executed a three-year marketing agreement with a Swiss investing company for the exclusive distribution of high grade PGM concentrates produced within the EU. Vast will receive a 2.5% commission based on the final sales value of the concentrate distributed under the agreement. Vast has commenced to market the product and as announced on 22 January 2024, has received an offer and is in the process of finalising execution. This marks the beginning of an important additional revenue stream for Vast. We anticipate that this agreement will result in further collaborative opportunities that will strengthen the operating capabilities of the Company.
We were very saddened on 14 July 2023 by a fatality at BPPM. An employee was fatality injured in a mine transportation incident. Very sadly, we also lost Andrew Hall, Commercial Director of Vast, who passed away at the end of November. Andrew was a highly valued part of the team and will be missed very much. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends, and colleagues.
Many thanks to fellow Board members and management for the commitment and hard work that has been put into the Group. I thank all our stakeholders for their continued support.
Andrew Prelea
Chief Executive Officer
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the six months ended 31 October 2023
|31 Oct 2023
|30 Apr 2023
|31 Oct 2022
|6 Months
|12 Months
|6 Months
|Group
|Group
|Group
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Note
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Revenue
|1,791
|3,720
|1,934
|Cost of sales
|(2,989)
|(8,402)
|(3,827)
|Gross loss
|(1,198)
|(4,682)
|(1,893)
|Overhead expenses
|(3,836)
|(3,454)
|(3,983)
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|(308)
|(706)
|(352)
|Profit / (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|Share option and warrant expense
|(329)
|(274)
|-
|Sundry income
|8
|(5)
|(12)
|Exchange gain / (loss)
|(1,359)
|1,411
|(1,685)
|Other administrative and overhead expenses
|(1,848)
|(3,880)
|(1,934)
|Fair value movement in available for sale investments
|-
|-
|-
|Loss from operations
|(5,034)
|(8,136)
|(5,876)
|Finance income
|-
|-
|-
|Finance expense
|(1,186)
|(2,370)
|(903)
|Loss before taxation from continuing operations
|(6,220)
|(10,506)
|(6,779)
|Taxation charge
|-
|-
|-
|Total (loss) taxation for the period
|(6,220)
|(10,506)
|(6,779)
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to either profit or loss
|(Loss) / gain on available for sale financial assets
|-
|-
|-
|Exchange gain /(loss) on translation of foreign operations
|1,132
|(1,197)
|1,219
|Total comprehensive expense for the period
|(5,088)
|(11,703)
|(5,560)
|Total profit / (loss) attributable to:
|- the equity holders of the parent company
|(6,220)
|(10,506)
|(6,779)
|- non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(6,220)
|(10,506)
|(6,779)
|Total comprehensive profit / (loss) attributable to:
|- the equity holders of the parent company
|(5,088)
|(11,703)
|(5,560)
|- non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(5,088)
|(11,703)
|(5,560)
|(Loss) per share - basic and diluted - amount in cents ($)
|4
|(0.19)
|(0.56)
|(0.51)
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Share option reserve
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|Retained deficit
|Total
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|At 30 April 2022
|41,458
|94,707
|2,574
|(376)
|(136,234)
|2,129
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|1,219
|(6,779)
|(5,560)
|Share option and warrant charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share options and warrants lapsed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share warrants issued to lenders
|-
|-
|277
|-
|-
|277
|Shares issued:
|- for cash consideration
|1,265
|4,189
|-
|-
|-
|5,454
|- to settle liabilities
|630
|1,120
|-
|-
|-
|1,750
|At 31 October 2022
|43,353
|100,016
|2,851
|843
|(143,013)
|4,050
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(2,416)
|(3,727)
|(6,143)
|Share option and warrant charges
|-
|-
|274
|-
|-
|274
|Share options and warrants lapsed
|-
|-
|(2,193)
|-
|2,193
|-
|Share warrants issued to lenders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shares issued:
|- for cash consideration
|1,020
|3,342
|-
|-
|-
|4,362
|- to settle liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|At 30 April 2023
|44,373
|103,358
|932
|(1,573)
|(144,547)
|2,543
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|1,132
|(6,220)
|(5,088)
|Share option and warrant charges
|-
|-
|329
|-
|-
|329
|Share options and warrants lapsed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share warrants issued to lenders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shares issued:
|- for cash consideration
|1,760
|2,274
|-
|-
|-
|4,034
|- to settle liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|At 31 October 2023
|46,133
|105,632
|1,261
|(441)
|(150,767)
|1,818
for the six months ended 31 October 2023
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
As at 31 October 2023
|31 Oct 2023
|30 Apr 2023
|31 Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Assets
|Note
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|3
|17,351
|17,840
|16,502
|Available for sale investments
|891
|891
|891
|Investment in associates
|417
|417
|417
|18,659
|19,148
|17,810
|Current assets
|Inventory
|5
|1,113
|973
|1,234
|Receivables
|6
|3,560
|2,936
|2,734
|Cash and cash equivalents
|964
|530
|604
|Total current assets
|5,637
|4,439
|4,572
|Total Assets
|24,296
|23,587
|22,382
|Equity and Liabilities
|Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|Share capital
|46,133
|44,373
|43,353
|Share premium
|105,632
|103,358
|100,016
|Share option reserve
|1,261
|932
|2,851
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|(441)
|(1,573)
|843
|Retained deficit
|(150,767)
|(144,547)
|(143,013)
|1,818
|2,543
|4,050
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|Total equity
|1,818
|2,543
|4,050
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Provisions
|9
|1,151
|1,165
|1,124
|Trade and other payables
|8
|2,052
|1,933
|1,713
|3,203
|3,098
|2,837
|Current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|7
|9,825
|9,169
|8,903
|Trade and other payables
|8
|9,450
|8,777
|6,592
|Total current liabilities
|19,275
|17,946
|15,495
|Total liabilities
|22,478
|21,044
|18,332
|Total Equity and Liabilities
|24,296
|23,587
|22,382
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow
for the six months ended 31 October 2023
|31 Oct 2023
|30 Apr 2023
|31 Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Profit (loss) before taxation for the period
|(6,220)
|(10,506)
|(6,779)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and impairment charges
|308
|706
|352
|Share option expense
|329
|274
|-
|Finance expense
|1,186
|2,370
|903
|Unrealised foreign currency exchange loss / (gain)
|1,626
|(1,661)
|1,891
|(2,771)
|(8,817)
|(3,633)
|Changes in working capital:
|Decrease (increase) in receivables
|(624)
|(101)
|100
|Decrease (increase) in inventories
|(140)
|(134)
|(394)
|Increase (decrease) in payables
|588
|2,656
|373
|(176)
|2,421
|79
|Taxation paid
|-
|-
|-
|Cash generated by / (used in) operations
|(2,947)
|(6,396)
|(3,554)
|Investing activities:
|Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment
|(315)
|(1,896)
|(1,314)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|1
|25
|-
|.
|Total cash used in investing activities
|(314)
|(1,871)
|(1,314)
|Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares
|4,034
|9,816
|5,454
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings granted
|-
|4,500
|4,265
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|(339)
|(5,622)
|(4,350)
|Total proceeds from financing activities
|3,695
|8,694
|5,369
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|434
|427
|501
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|530
|103
|103
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|964
|530
|604
Interim report notes
1 Interim Report
These condensed interim financial statements, which are unaudited, are for the six months ended 31 October 2023 and consolidate the financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The statements are presented in United States Dollars.
The financial information set out in these condensed interim financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 April 2023 which have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards and the Companies Act 2006. The Auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
While the Auditors’ report for the period ended 30 April 2023 was unqualified, it did include a material uncertainty related to going concern, to which the Auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. Full details of these comments are contained in the report of the Auditors on Pages 24-28 of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2023, released elsewhere on this website on 31 October 2023. The accounts for the period have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting” ("IAS 34”) and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2023, unless otherwise stated, and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2024.
Changes in Accounting Policies
At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, a number of Standards and Interpretations were in issue but were not yet effective. The Directors do not anticipate that the adoption of these standards and interpretations, or any of the amendments made to existing standards as a result of the annual improvements cycle, will have a material effect on the financial statements in the year of initial application.
Going concern
After review of the Group’s operations and expectations regarding the recovery of an historic claim, and ongoing refinancing and investor discussions, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
This interim report was approved by the Directors on 30 January 2024.
2 Segmental Analysis
|Mining, exploration, and development
|Admin and corporate
|Total
|Europe & Central Asia
|Africa
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Year to 31 October2023
|Revenue
|1,791
|-
|-
|1,791
|Production costs
|(2,989)
|-
|-
|(2,989)
|Gross profit (loss)
|(1,198)
|-
|-
|(1,198)
|Depreciation
|(308)
|-
|-
|(308)
|Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share option and warrant expense
|-
|-
|(329)
|(329)
|Sundry income
|8
|-
|-
|8
|Exchange (loss) gain
|(1,323)
|-
|(36)
|(1,359)
|Other administrative and overhead expenses
|(992)
|-
|(856)
|(1,848)
|Fair value movement in available for sale investments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Finance income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Finance expense
|(317)
|-
|(869)
|(1,186)
|Taxation (charge)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Profit (loss) for the year
|(4,130)
|-
|(2,090)
|(6,220)
|31 October 2023
|Total assets
|22,893
|-
|1,403
|24,296
|Total non-current assets
|17,348
|-
|1,311
|18,659
|Additions to non-current assets
|315
|-
|-
|315
|Total current assets
|5,545
|-
|92
|5,637
|Total liabilities
|14,642
|-
|7,836
|22,478
|Mining, exploration, and development
|Admin and corporate
|Total
|Europe & Central Asia
|Africa
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Year to 30 April 2023
|Revenue
|3,720
|-
|-
|3,720
|Production costs
|(8,402)
|-
|-
|(8,402)
|Gross profit (loss)
|(4,682)
|-
|-
|(4,682)
|Depreciation
|(704)
|-
|(2)
|(706)
|Share option and warrant expense
|-
|-
|(274)
|(274)
|Sundry income
|(5)
|-
|-
|(5)
|Exchange (loss) gain
|1,098
|-
|313
|1,411
|Other administrative and overhead expenses
|(2,165)
|-
|(1,715)
|(3,880)
|Finance expense
|(775)
|-
|(1,595)
|(2,370)
|Profit (loss) for the year
|(7,233)
|-
|(3,273)
|(10,506)
|30 April 2023
|Total assets
|22,290
|-
|1,297
|23,587
|Total non-current assets
|17,916
|-
|1,232
|19,148
|Additions to non-current assets
|1,595
|-
|301
|1,896
|Total current assets
|4,374
|-
|65
|4,439
|Total liabilities
|13,937
|-
|7,107
|21,044
|Mining, exploration, and development
|Admin and corporate
|Total
|Europe & Central Asia
|Africa
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Year to 31 October2022
|Revenue
|1,934
|-
|-
|1,934
|Production costs
|(3,827)
|-
|-
|(3,827)
|Gross profit (loss)
|(1,893)
|-
|-
|(1,893)
|Depreciation
|(352)
|-
|-
|(352)
|Sundry income
|(12)
|-
|-
|(12)
|Exchange (loss) gain
|(1,561)
|-
|(124)
|(1,685)
|Other administrative and overhead expenses
|(788)
|-
|(1,146)
|(1,934)
|Finance income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Finance expense
|(385)
|-
|(518)
|(903)
|31 October 2022
|Total assets
|19,943
|-
|2,439
|22,382
|Total non-current assets
|16,839
|-
|971
|17,810
|Additions to non-current assets
|1,085
|-
|229
|1,314
|Total current assets
|3,104
|-
|1,468
|4,572
|Total liabilities
|11,509
|-
|6,823
|18,332
3 Property, Plant and equipment
|Group
|Plant and machinery
|Fixtures, fittings and equipment
|Computer assets
|Motor vehicles
|Buildings and Improvements
|Mining assets
|Capital Work in progress
|Total
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Cost at 1 May 2022
|3,443
|72
|160
|763
|3,146
|12,070
|2,983
|22,637
|Additions during the period
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|178
|1,127
|1,314
|Reclassification
|297
|-
|-
|237
|-
|663
|(1,197)
|-
|Foreign exchange movements
|(177)
|(15)
|(8)
|(89)
|(135)
|(486)
|(129)
|(1,039)
|Cost at 31 October 2022
|3,572
|57
|152
|911
|3,011
|12,425
|2,784
|22,912
|Additions during the period
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|582
|583
|Reclassification
|146
|-
|-
|66
|-
|28
|(240)
|-
|Disposals during the year
|(5)
|-
|-
|(37)
|-
|(1)
|-
|(43)
|Foreign exchange movements
|311
|18
|12
|129
|237
|853
|208
|1,768
|Cost at 30 April 2023
|4,025
|75
|164
|1,069
|3,248
|13,305
|3,334
|25,220
|Additions during the period
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|308
|315
|Reclassification
|14
|10
|-
|18
|-
|-
|(42)
|-
|Disposals during the period
|(1)
|-
|-
|(3)
|-
|-
|-
|(4)
|Foreign exchange movements
|(137)
|(15)
|(5)
|(46)
|(92)
|(339)
|(110)
|(744)
|Cost at 31 October 2023
|3,908
|70
|159
|1,038
|3,156
|12,966
|3,490
|24,787
|Depreciation at 1 May 2022
|2,838
|65
|107
|190
|1,037
|1,584
|604
|6,425
|Charge for the period
|146
|4
|5
|24
|38
|135
|-
|352
|Reclassification
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign exchange movements
|(148)
|(12)
|(7)
|(60)
|(73)
|(67)
|-
|(367)
|Depreciation at 31 October 2022
|2,836
|57
|105
|154
|1,002
|1,652
|604
|6,410
|Charge for the period
|116
|4
|5
|37
|48
|144
|-
|354
|Disposals during the period
|(1)
|-
|-
|(16)
|-
|-
|-
|(17)
|Reclassification
|-
|(4)
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign exchange movements
|268
|14
|11
|79
|132
|129
|-
|633
|Depreciation at 30 April 2023
|3,219
|71
|125
|254
|1,182
|1,925
|604
|7,380
|Charge for the period
|82
|3
|5
|42
|23
|153
|-
|308
|Disposals during the period
|(1)
|-
|-
|(2)
|-
|-
|-
|(3)
|Reclassification
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign exchange movements
|(107)
|(5)
|(5)
|(25)
|(52)
|(55)
|-
|(249)
|Depreciation at 31 October 2023
|3,193
|69
|125
|269
|1,153
|2,023
|604
|7,436
|Net book value at 31 October 2022
|736
|-
|47
|757
|2,009
|10,773
|2,180
|16,502
|Net book value at 30 April 2023
|806
|4
|39
|815
|2,066
|11,380
|2,730
|17,840
|Net book value at 31 October 2023
|715
|1
|34
|769
|2,003
|10,943
|2,886
|17,351
4 Loss per share
Profit and loss per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the relevant financial year.
The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is:
|31 Oct 2023
|30 Apr 2023
|31 Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is:
|3,250,324,470
|1,862,916,300
|1,323,933,416
|Profit / (loss) for the period: ($’000)
|(6,220)
|(10,506)
|(6,779)
|Profit / (Loss) per share basic and diluted (cents)
|(0.19)
|(0.56)
|(0.51)
The effect of all potentially dilutive share options is anti-dilutive.
5 Inventory
|Oct 2023
|Apr 2023
|Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Minerals held for sale
|552
|402
|634
|Production stockpiles
|6
|6
|5
|Consumable stores
|555
|565
|595
|1,113
|973
|1,234
6 Receivables
|Oct 2023
|Apr 2023
|Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Trade receivables
|739
|215
|257
|Other receivables
|1,779
|1,624
|1,482
|Short term loans
|334
|335
|324
|Prepayments
|104
|125
|115
|VAT
|604
|637
|556
|3,560
|2,936
|2,734
7 Loans and borrowings
|Oct 2023
|Apr 2023
|Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Non-current
|Secured borrowings
|8,967
|8,213
|8,161
|Unsecured borrowings
|625
|728
|500
|less amounts payable in less than 12 months
|(9,592)
|(8,941)
|(8,661)
|-
|-
|-
|Current
|Secured borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|Unsecured borrowings
|232
|227
|241
|Bank overdrafts
|1
|1
|1
|Current portion of long term borrowings - secured
|8,967
|8,213
|8,161
|- unsecured
|625
|728
|500
|9,825
|9,169
|8,903
|Total loans and borrowings
|9,825
|9,169
|8,903
8 Trade and other payables
|Oct 2023
|Apr 2023
|Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Trade payables
|3,768
|3,458
|3,066
|Other payables
|1,724
|1,872
|1,656
|Other taxes and social security taxes
|3,889
|3,346
|1,813
|Accrued expenses
|69
|101
|57
|9,450
|8,777
|6,592
Vast Baita Plai SA (‘VBP’) established a repayment schedule on 20 May 2022 to defer the its payroll tax liability over a five year period. During the period, the Company has entered into discussions for a new and required restructuring plan in order to ensure the Company can affordably repay the total amounts due to the tax authorities. The amounts currently deferred and disclosed below are consistent with the old plan in existence and reported on for the year ended 30 April 2023 in line with management’s current expectations.
|Oct 2023
|Apr 2023
|Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Amounts due between one and two years
|483
|455
|495
|Amounts due between two and three years
|615
|579
|457
|Amounts due between three and four years
|770
|725
|457
|Amounts due between four and five years
|185
|174
|304
|2,052
|1,933
|1,713
9 Provisions
|Oct 2023
|Apr 2023
|Oct 2022
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Group
|Group
|Group
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Provision for rehabilitation of mining properties
|- Provision brought forward from previous periods
|1,165
|1,145
|1,145
|- Liability recognised during period
|-
|-
|-
|- Derecognised on disposal of subsidiary
|-
|-
|-
|- Other movements
|(14)
|20
|(21)
|1,151
|1,165
|1,124
10 Contingent liabilities
In the normal course of conducting business in Romania, the Company’s Romanian businesses are subject to a number of legal proceedings and claims. These matters comprise claims by the Romanian tax authorities. The Company records liabilities related to such matters when management assesses that settlement of the exposure is probable and can be reasonably estimated. Based on current information and legal advice, management does not expect any such proceedings or claims to result in liabilities and therefore no liabilities have been recorded at 31 October 2023. However, these matters are subject to inherent uncertainties and there exists the remote possibility that the outcome of these proceedings and claims could have a material impact on the Group.
11 Contingent assets
As mentioned in the highlights, Chairman’s and Chief Executive Officer’s report, the Company has an historic claim in its operations. No asset has been recorded in respect of the claim.
12 Events after the reporting date
Share issuance:
|£
|$
|Shares Issued
|Issued to
|1,255,625
|1,594,643
|1,225,000,000
|Placing with investors
|1,255,625
|1,594,643
|1,225,000,000
On 16 January 2024, the Company was appointed to manage and develop the Aprelevka gold mines located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia.
The Company executed a three-year marketing agreement with a Swiss investing company for the exclusive distribution of high grade PGM concentrates produced within the EU.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vast Resources PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.