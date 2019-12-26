Interjet Airlines Announces Club2020, an exclusive travel membership program

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the New Year, Interjet Airlines announced an exclusive travel membership program called Club2020, offering passengers who join the club, 20 percent discounts on any flight they purchase with no restrictions on the fare booked or Interjet destination they can fly to. Club2020 specifics include:



Membership to Club2020 costs $100.00 USD plus applicable taxes (in Canada , $100.00 CAD plus taxes)

plus applicable taxes (in , CAD plus taxes) Memberships can be purchased directly online and paid for via credit card, debit card or Interjet's e-Wallet

Club2020 membership must be purchased by December 31, 2019 , and can be used on flights taken through the end of 2019 and all of 2020

, and can be used on flights taken through the end of 2019 and all of 2020 Members can also take advantage of special Club2020 promotions throughout 2020

"This is a great opportunity for passengers to reduce their personal or business travel expenses while at the same time, experience the competitive pricing, free checked bags on select fares, more legroom between seats and excellent on-board service including free beverages and snack as well as drinks that have made Interjet one of the fastest-growing airlines in North America," said Julio Gamero, Interjet's Chief Commercial Officer. "Twenty percent off any fare on any flight is a great way to start the new year," he added.

Interjet Airlines currently offers flights between 10 U.S. cities and Mexico including New York, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

For more information or to sign up for Interjet's Club2020, click here. For more information on Interjet or to make a reservation, visit http://www.interjet.com or in the U.S. call (866) 285-9525.

About Interjet

Interjet is an international airline based in Mexico City carrying 14 million passengers annually within Mexico and between Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central and South America. In all, it provides air service to 55 destinations in 10 countries offering its passengers greater connections and travel options through agreements with major airlines such as Alitalia, All Nippon Airways (ANA), American Airlines, British Airways, Emirates, Air Canada, LATAM Group, Iberia, Lufthansa, Hainan Airlines, Qatar Airlines and Japan Airlines.

Interjet was also honored with Skytrax's World Airline Award as the 'Best Low-Cost Airline in Mexico and Best Cabin Crew in Mexico as well as being awarded the Travelers' Choice Trip Advisor Award as the best Mexico airline.

