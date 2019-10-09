Interlapse Shares Now Trading in the United States

TSXV: INLA | OTCQB:INLAF

VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Virtual currency applications developer, Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA), reports that its shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, trading symbol: INLAF.

The Company's cross listing in Canada and now in the United States provides Interlapse with a much broader institutional and retail investor audience. Additionally, the listing in the United States better facilitates trading for Interlapse's US-based stockholders.

View Interlapse Technologies Corp. on the OTCQB Market.

Virtual Currency is the Future!

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a Canadian based FinTech company focused on developing the next generation of applications for virtual currency. Our coincurve.com platform, with payment and financial infrastructure, accelerates the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption and the transformation of money. To learn more, visit interlapse.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Interlapse Technologies Corp., 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8, Canada

SOURCE Interlapse Technologies Corp.