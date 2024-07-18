18.07.2024 08:00:00

Intermediate Capital Group plc: Block Listing Six Monthly

Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("ICG”) (the "Company”)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 18 July 2024

Name of applicant:Intermediate Capital Group PLC
Name of scheme:Save As You Earn Plan 2004
Period of return:From:29 December 2023To:29 June 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:71,521
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):765
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:70,756


Name of contact:Andrew Lewis
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0)20 3545 2000 (FAO Company Secretary)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intermediate Capital Group PLCmehr Nachrichten