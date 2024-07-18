|
18.07.2024 08:00:00
Intermediate Capital Group plc: Block Listing Six Monthly
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("ICG”) (the "Company”)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 18 July 2024
|Name of applicant:
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|Name of scheme:
|Save As You Earn Plan 2004
|Period of return:
|From:
|29 December 2023
|To:
|29 June 2024
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|71,521
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|765
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|70,756
|Name of contact:
|Andrew Lewis
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0)20 3545 2000 (FAO Company Secretary)
