Intermediate Capital Group PLC Board Update

Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("the Company”)

6 March 2024

The Board of Intermediate Capital Group PLC announces that as part of our long term succession planning, Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, will retire from the Board with effect from 31 March 2024.

Rusty has served on the Board since 2016. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Rusty for his highly effective and wide-ranging contribution to the Board and its Committees as a Non-Executive Director and as Chair of the Audit Committee between September 2016 and June 2022.

This announcement is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

