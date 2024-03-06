|
06.03.2024 10:00:00
Intermediate Capital Group PLC Board Update
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("the Company”)
6 March 2024
The Board of Intermediate Capital Group PLC announces that as part of our long term succession planning, Michael (Rusty) Nelligan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, will retire from the Board with effect from 31 March 2024.
Rusty has served on the Board since 2016. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Rusty for his highly effective and wide-ranging contribution to the Board and its Committees as a Non-Executive Director and as Chair of the Audit Committee between September 2016 and June 2022.
This announcement is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
