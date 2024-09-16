16.09.2024 08:00:00

Intermediate Capital Group plc : Directorate change

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company” or "ICG”) – Board Change

The Board of ICG announces that Sonia Baxendale has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. She will join the Board on 1 January 2025 and will also serve on the Risk and Audit Committees.

Sonia holds a number of current roles, including serving as the President and CEO of the Global Risk Institute in Canada. She spent most of her executive career at CIBC and has extensive experience as an executive and non-executive in the financial services industry in North America and the UK.

William Rucker, Chairman of ICG, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our Board with the appointment of Sonia. Her breadth of experience, expertise and perspective across a range of important areas will enhance our diversity of backgrounds and thought and will be of great value to ICG as we continue to pursue our strategy. I look forward to her joining us.”

Other appointments and other relevant information for Sonia Baxendale are listed below, and no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Ends

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Notes:

Committee Appointments

Sonia Baxendale will become member of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee from the date of her appointment to the Board.

Interests in shares

As at the date of this announcement, Sonia Baxendale and her connected persons do not hold any shares in the Company.

Selected other roles:

President and CEO, Global Risk Institute (Not For Profit)

Director, Definity Financial Corporation

Director, Laurentian Bank

Director, Butterfield Bank (Bermuda)

Director, Foresters Financial (term ending June 2025)

Selected former roles

Non executive director, RSA Insurance Group plc

President, CIBC Retail Market

Chair of the Board of SickKids Foundation

Member of the Board of Trustees for the Hospital for Sick Children


