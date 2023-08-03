03.08.2023 08:00:00

Intermediate Capital Group plc : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("ICG”) (the "Company”)

3 August 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

Exercise of Share Options by Director 

The Company wishes to announce that the following directors have given notice of their intention to take up their options to acquire ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares”) under The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004 (as amended and updated 2014): 

Director Number of Options Exercised Option Price 
Antje Hensel-Roth1,4681226 pence

The 1,468 Shares referred to in the foregoing will be covered by an existing block listing granted by the London Stock Exchange and will rank pari pasu with existing Ordinary Shares.

As a result of this transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold a total of 15,526 ordinary shares, being 0.47% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intermediate Capital Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Intermediate Capital Group PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intermediate Capital Group PLC 15,18 1,74% Intermediate Capital Group PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. An den US-Börsen geht am Freitag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen