Intermediate Capital Group plc : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company”)

3 August 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 2 August David Bicarregui, a Director of the Company, sold 1,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1310 pence per share; and bought 2,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1310 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction David Bicarregui and his connected persons hold a total of 12,500 ordinary shares, being 0.004% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344